Top CEOs tell the CEO president: You're wrong on Paris

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt is not happy with President Trump. And he's not alone.

Dozens of top executives urged Trump not to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. Now, many are voicing their displeasure.

"Disappointed with today's decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government," Immelt said on Twitter shortly after Trump's announcement.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, announced that he's quitting the president's business advisory councils because of the decision.

"Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world," he said on Twitter.

Marc Benioff, the chief executive at Salesforce (CRM, Tech30), also voiced his disappointment.

"Deeply disappointed by President's decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement. We will double our efforts to fight climate change," he said.

Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30) president Brad Smith echoed those sentiments.

"We're disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement. Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals," he said.

Google (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai also weighed in.

"Disappointed with today's decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all," he said.

Meanwhile, over on Facebook (FB, Tech30), CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his own chagrin.

"Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk," Zuckerberg said.

In recent months, hundreds of companies have lobbied the Trump administration to remain in the agreement. Apple (AAPL, Tech30), Starbucks (SBUX), Gap (GPS), Nike (NKE), Adidas (ADDDF), L'Oreal (LRLCF) and Monsanto (MON) all voiced their support for the Paris deal.

Even oil companies like ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) gave their backing. Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote Trump a personal letter earlier this month asking him to remain in the pact, saying it ensures the U.S. is "well positioned to compete."