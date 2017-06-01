Weather.com trolls Trump's climate decision

The forecast on Weather.com Thursday was cloudy with a chance of burn.

Shortly after President Trump yanked the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, Weather.com programmed its homepage with a news article about Trump's announcement and seven snarky headlines. The headlines included:

"Still Don't Care? Proof You Should"

"...and More Proof."

"and Even More Proof"

The headlines weren't fake. They clicked through to stories about how rising sea levels and salt water are "dooming a wilderness" and about how the California coastline is being swept away by rising sea levels.

Weather.com's editor Sean Breslin weighed in on Twitter on Thursday afternoon to clarify that its messaging wasn't intended to troll Trump's decision, but rather to educate. "If the commentary is truly political, we've failed. But open up each of those links and you'll find science, in my opinion," he said in a tweet.

The Weather Channel is airing a Paris Climate Agreement special on Thursday.

Trump's decision fulfills a campaign promise, but it dampens worldwide efforts to slow global warming. It also goes against pressure to remain a part of the agreement, which 195 nations are signed onto.

"We're getting out. And we will start to renegotiate and we'll see if there's a better deal. If we can, great. If we can't, that's fine," Trump said.