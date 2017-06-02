Those in the United States who can't make it to Ariana Grande's benefit concert in Manchester can tune into ABC to see the show.

"Good Morning America" anchor, Amy Robach, announced the news on Friday morning that the network will broadcast the event.

"And you can watch The One love Manchester concert on many of our ABC stations after the NBA finals Sunday night, and you can watch it LIVE on the channel Freeform. Check your local listings," she said.

The benefit event was organized by Grande after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the end of her May 22 concert at the Manchester Arena.

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan and Take That will all take the stage at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket grounds in Manchester, miles from the site of the attack.

All proceeds from the show will go towards the "We Love Manchester Emergency Fund," in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

The benefit concert will begin at 2 pm ET.