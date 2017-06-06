James Corden, with a heavy heart and in the shadow of Big Ben, opened Tuesday night's "Late Late Show" with a love letter to London, the site of a terrorist attack on Saturday that claimed the lives of seven people.

The host, who is doing three consecutive shows from London this week, opened the show on the rainy streets of London with a message of defiance and unity.

"Some people might say it's a strange time to do a variety show from this city," he added. "I couldn't disagree more."

Corden said the staff of the CBS late night show were out in London on Saturday night and were staying in a hotel not far from the location of the attack.

"I'm so sad when I think about all the times since I took this job that I had to open our show talking about such atrocities. Trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none," the host, who is from London, said in an advanced clip released on Tuesday. "But this time it felt incredibly close to home."

Corden noted "a lot is going to happen here in the next few days," including the general election for the UK's next prime minister.

"Just behind that building there is the houses of Parliament," Corden said pointing down the street. "A building that represents democracy. Something that the people who carried out this attack hate."

Corden also pointed out Central Hall Westminster -- the location of his shows from London, which were announced in April.

"We're going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun packed shows we've ever made for you to celebrate London, and Britain, and everything it has to offer," Corden said. "And you know what? The people who carried out that attack, they would hate that too."

Corden concluded his opening message by saying that he was proud to show off his hometown's beauty, diversity, and "its stoic British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way."

"This is not a country that feels afraid," Corden said. "It may be the worst weather in the world, but it's still my favorite city."