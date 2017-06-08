Al Jazeera is undergoing 'systematic' hacking attempts

Hackers are targeting Al Jazeera's websites and other digital platforms, the Qatar-based media company said on Thursday.

It described the cyberattacks as "systematic and continual" but said the attackers had not been successful so far.

"These attempts are gaining intensity and taking various forms. However, the platforms have not been compromised," said Al Jazeera on its website.

The Al Jazeera website and social feeds did not show any signs of being compromised in the U.S.

Related: Will Qatar sacrifice Al Jazeera to mend regional ties?

The hack is the latest challenge for the state-backed network. A group of countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing the country of supporting terrorism. Qatar has called the claims "unjustified."

Experts on the region say the Arab states could demand Qatar shut down Al Jazeera as one condition of reestablishing ties. Al Jazeera has been critical of Arab governments including Saudi Arabia's ruling family and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.

Qatar recently claimed hackers infiltrated its state-run news media, Qatar News Agency, and planted a controversial fake news story in May. That news item contributed to the split between the nations.

Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.