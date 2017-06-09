Comey testimony on Trump dominates front pages

Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before Congress has reverberated into Friday morning, with newspaper front pages focusing on his comments about President Trump.

Comey's testimony lasted nearly three hours Thursday, during which members of the Senate intelligence committee peppered him with questions on his interactions with Trump and the FBI's Russia investigation.

Here are some of the front pages U.S. readers are waking up to:

The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journalhttps://t.co/5xQPDOUKJQ pic.twitter.com/KSQffnPjvJ — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 9, 2017

USA Today

A look at Friday's paper: Who should win and who will win #TonyAwards; @FBI investigates #Olympics champ for sexual misconduct pic.twitter.com/XXRYSBLjOf — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 9, 2017

Los Angeles Times

Comey accuses Trump of 'lies, plain and simple.' Friday's @LATimes front page pic.twitter.com/rDzx7cRlWa — michael whitley (@michaelwhitley) June 9, 2017

The New York Daily News

Here's our front page for tomorrow...

LIARhttps://t.co/pHDymxl0eN pic.twitter.com/qorEBsyeVv — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 8, 2017

The Boston Globe