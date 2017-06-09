Comey testimony on Trump dominates front pages

Comey called out Trump untruths multiple times
Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before Congress has reverberated into Friday morning, with newspaper front pages focusing on his comments about President Trump.

Comey's testimony lasted nearly three hours Thursday, during which members of the Senate intelligence committee peppered him with questions on his interactions with Trump and the FBI's Russia investigation.

Here are some of the front pages U.S. readers are waking up to:

The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal

USA Today

The New York Daily News

