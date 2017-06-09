Lloyd Blankfein tweets again, but no emojis. Sad.

We promise we won't write about it every time Lloyd Blankfein tweets. But, please, humor us for now.

The CEO of mega-bank Goldman Sachs issued his third and fourth tweets this week. These were sans emojis (insert sad face here).

On Friday, Blankfein appeared to use the opportunity to poke fun at what many saw as a failed attempt by President Trump to divert attention from James Comey's bombshell testimony. Trump said it would be "infrastructure week."

"Just landed from China, trying to catch up.... How did 'infrastructure week' go?," Blankfein tweeted.

A herd of Twitter users loved it.

Record producer Dennis Herring praised Blankfein's apparent "wry sense of humor."

hadn't heard about your wry sense of humor Sir.......! — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) June 9, 2017

Others joined in with jokes, like Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Zweig, who likened "infrastructure week" to a smoking train crash from an old silent film.

If Blankfein was being sarcastic, he teed up the zinger perfectly when he first arrived in Asia earlier this week.

"Arrived in China, as always impressed by condition of airport, roads, cell service, etc. US needs to invest in infrastructure to keep up!" Blankfein wrote.

Arrived in China, as always impressed by condition of airport, roads, cell service, etc. US needs to invest in infrastructure to keep up! — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 6, 2017

This isn't the first time a Blankfein tweet has driven Twitter crazy. His first tweet ever -- on June 2 -- condemned Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement. It has received more than 28,000 likes and and 12,000 retweets.

Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017

Blankfein followed that up with a slightly confusing but emoji-heavy tweet the next day. That one appeared to be making a call for strong U.S. leadership.

Leadership helps 🇺🇸Our language is dominant; $ global; 🌎talent comes. Bad if lost. Consider w/ making policy on enviro, trade, defense, etc. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 2, 2017

Blankfein created his account in 2011, but waited six years to say something with it.