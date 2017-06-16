A contestant at the center of the "Bachelor in Paradise" controversy says the scandal has cost him his job.

DeMario Jackson told "Inside Edition" he was let go in the wake of allegations of misconduct on the ABC reality series.

"The only thing I want is the truth to come out, and I feel like the truth will be able to come out through those videos," he told the show in an interview on Thursday.

"Bachelor in Paradise," which features former contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" vying for another chance at love, was filming season 4 in Mexico and slated to return to ABC in early August.

But Warner Bros. halted production and sent the cast home last week amid allegations of misconduct. The details of what happened on set have not been confirmed publicly by either Warner Bros. or those involved.

Jackson had earlier released a statement saying he had been defamed.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has [sic] been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," Jackson said in a statement on Wednesday. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Related: 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast members at center of allegations speak out

His remarks came shortly after fellow cast member Corinne Olympios released a statement saying she had been victimized during filming and was "trying to make sense of what happened on June 4."

"Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," Olympios said.

Drinking and hooking up is often depicted on the show, which is filmed from a beach house where the contestants live.

Related: The business of 'The Bachelor' franchise

According to his LinkedIn account, Jackson began working last September as a recruiting consultant at the Los Angeles office of Michael Page, a global recruitment consulting company.

CNNMoney has reached out to the company for comment.