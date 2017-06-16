McDonald's and the Olympics are parting ways

McDonald's will no longer be a sponsor of the Olympic Games.

The fast food chain had a sponsorship deal through the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but is pulling out three years early.

McDonald's has had a partnership with the Olympics since 1968, when it delivered hamburgers to athletes competing in the winter games in Grenoble, France. McDonald's has been an official sponsor since 1976.

The International Olympic Committee said the decision to part ways was mutual.

The split takes effect immediately with one exception: McDonald's (MCD) will still sponsor the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. McDonald's will operate restaurants in the Olympic Park and the Olympic Village, and can advertise in South Korea as an Olympic sponsor.

But McDonald's Olympic-themed advertising in the United States will end immediately.