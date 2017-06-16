Trump's childhood home is now a rental

The first place that President Trump called home is now up for rent.

Trump's boyhood home in Queens was sold earlier this year for $2.14 million, and is listed for rent for $3,500.

Within two hours of hitting the rental market on Thursday, the home had an offer above asking price for at least a year, according to real estate agent Jason Friedman, who holds the listing.

While the deal hasn't been finalized, Friedman said it was likely to go through.

He did not provide details on the owner or potential tenant's identities.

The Tudor-style home is located in Jamaica Estates, a wealthy neighborhood in Queens. It was built in 1940 and has five bathrooms, four full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and a two-car detached garage.

The 2,500-square-foot home was sold in December for nearly $1.4 million to an investor who then put it back on the market. It sold again in March for $2.14 million.

In September 2016, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked then-presidential nominee Trump about the home he lived in until age four.

"That is where I was born," Trump said when Fallon showed him a photo of the home. "I had a really good childhood; oh that's sad to look at that, I want to buy it."