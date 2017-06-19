Jay Z's new album exclusive for Sprint, Tidal users

Beyoncé isn't the only one who can deliver.

After much speculation over some mysterious online ads and billboards, Sprint (S) and Tidal announced on Monday that "4:44" is indeed the title of a new Jay Z album.

The new project will be made available exclusively to Sprint and Tidal customers.

It's the first offering of its kind since Sprint acquired 33% of Jay Z's music streaming service in January as part of a partnership that included access to the app's exclusive music content for the carrier's customers.

A snippet of the album's commercial featuring Jay Z's new song "Adnis," actor Danny Glover and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was released on Sunday night.

An earlier version of the commercial, minus Jay Z's vocals, had premiered during the NBA finals.

Jay Z acquired Tidal in 2015 with much fanfare as the only music streaming service to be "artist-owned coalition" and promises of exclusive content from some of the biggest names in the industry including Kanye West, Rihanna and Jay Z's wife Beyoncé .

The Tidal only release of Beyoncé's "Lemonade" album in April 2016, helped to boost the company's visibility, but it faces stiff competition from rivals Spotify and Apple Music.

It's been a busy time for Jay Z as he and Beyoncé recently became parents to twins, who join their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Last week he also became the first rap artist ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The rapper has had the worst retirement history of any major artist.

He announced in 2003 that he was leaving the rap game with the release of "The Black Album" and would be focusing on his business ventures.

Since then he has released an additional five albums, went on a few tours and stayed in the music industry spotlight.

And his rap career may not be the only thing staging a comeback.

The publicity information about "4:44" has styled the artists name as "Jay-Z" despite the fact he dropped the hyphen in 2013.

The new album drops June 30.