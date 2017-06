Aircraft maker Lockheed Martin is nearing a massive deal to sell 440 of its F-35 fighter jets to 11 nations, including the U.S.

The deal includes all three variations of the sophisticated F-35 Lightning II jet, a Lockheed (LMT) spokesman said Monday.

One version of the next generation stealth fighter is able to hover.

News of the impending deal emerged at the Paris Air Show, a gigantic aviation industry event at which aircraft makers show off their new planes to potential buyers.