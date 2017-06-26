1. Third Point snaps up Nestle stake: Third Point, run by activist investor Daniel Loeb, has taken a stake worth $3.5 billion in Nestle NSRGF

In a letter published Sunday, Third Point expressed support for Nestle's new CEO, but said the world's biggest food company should become more profitable and return cash to shareholders. Nestle's shares gained more than 4%.

2. Takata bankruptcy: Japan's Takata (TKTDY) said Monday it was seeking bankruptcy protection in Japan and the U.S.

The company was brought down by the huge cost of its exploding airbag crisis. Its faulty inflators have resulted in the recall of tens of millions of vehicles and been linked to 11 deaths in the U.S. and several others elsewhere.

3. Italian banks: Shares in Italian banks climbed early Monday, after the Italian government announced it will fork out €17 billion ($19 billion) to avert a banking system crisis.

The government will pay €4.8 billion ($5.4 billion) in cash and provide as much as €12 billion ($13.4 billion) in guarantees so that Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) can take over the healthier parts of two struggling regional banks.

4. India's Modi visits Trump: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting President Trump on Monday.

Modi represents one of the world's fastest growing major economies, a market U.S. companies are eager to crack.

But Trump's "America First" policies have the potential to drive a wedge between the two nations. Potentially thorny issues include immigration, trade and manufacturing, and climate change.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

5. Global market overview: U.S. stock futures were higher early on Monday.

European markets opened up, while Asian markets ended the session also higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat on Friday, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq was 0.5% higher.

6. Brexit brief: The British Chambers of Commerce said Monday it expects U.K. growth over the next few years to remain "anemic." The European Commission will give an update to member states and other European institutions on Brexit talks. The U.K. will release details of the proposed rights of EU citizens living in Britain after Brexit.

Download CNN MoneyStream for up-to-the-minute market data and news

7. Coming this week:

Monday -- Martin Shkreli fraud trial begins; India's Narendra Modi visits U.S.; EU Commission reports on Brexit talks; British Chambers of Commerce Economic forecast

Tuesday -- U.S. consumer confidence data; WealthX billionaires census release; ECB central bank forum; Barnes & Noble Education reports earnings

Wednesday -- Monsanto (MON) earnings; Mobile World Congress Shanghai; Toshiba shareholders meeting; U.S. crude inventories data

Thursday -- U.K. ruling on Fox-Sky deal; Nike (NKE) earnings; U.S. GDP report

Friday -- Personal income and spending data; the University of Michigan consumer confidence survey, China official manufacturing PMI