Twitter has a new head of diversity.

The company announced on Tuesday that Candi Castleberry-Singleton is its new VP of Inclusion and Diversity.

Most recently, she was the founder and CEO of the Dignity & Respect Campaign, which helps organizations and communities build cultural awareness and promote inclusion. She also worked at Walgreen's (WBA), Motorola (MSI) and Sun Microsystems.

She succeeds Jeffrey Siminoff, who left Twitter in March. Siminoff's hiring sparked controversy when it was announced in December 2015. Some people criticized the company's decision to choose a white man to lead diversity efforts. Castleberry-Singleton is African-American.

In a report published earlier this year, Twitter said women made up 37% of Twitter's overall global workforce.