Outgoing GOP congressman Jason Chaffetz to join Fox News

Jason Chaffetz is exchanging his House committee chairmanship for a role on Fox News.

The network announced Wednesday that Chaffetz, a Republican congressman from Utah who announced last month that he will resign from Congress at the end of June, will join in a contributor role.

Chaffetz, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, had been linked to a gig at Fox since announcing in April that he did not intend to seek re-election in 2018. A report in The Washingtonian cited two Republican lawmakers who said Chaffetz had discussed taking a job at the network.

On Wednesday, Fox made it official, and provided clarity on what exactly his role will be. Chaffetz will begin serving as a contributor on July 1, and will provide analysis on Fox's daytime and primetime programming.

But Fox viewers won't have to wait long to see him: Chaffetz is slated to appear as a guest on Wednesday's edition of "Special Report," the network's evening newscast.