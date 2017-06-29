U.K. withholds approval for Rupert Murdoch's $15 billion Sky deal

The British government has ruled that 21st Century Fox should not be allowed to purchase pay-TV group Sky SKYAY

U.K. culture secretary Karen Bradley announced the decision on Thursday.

She said the transaction raises public interest concerns because it could give the family of Rupert Murdoch too much influence over British media.

The ruling is a major setback for Murdoch, who had hoped to add another crown jewel to his media empire.

Bradley said the proposed company would have the third largest total reach of any news provider in the U.K., uniquely spanning television, radio, newspapers and digital publications.

"The proposed transaction would give the Murdoch Family Trust material influence over news providers with a significant presence across all key platforms," she told parliament.

Fox (FOX) and Sky have until July 14 to respond to Bradley. If not swayed by their response, she will refer the deal for an additional review.