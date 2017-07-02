CNN: Trump's latest tweet 'encourages violence against reporters'

President Trump on Sunday tweeted a video of a WWE broadcast that had been edited to show him beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face.

The network responded with this statement:

"It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, ‎dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."

Earlier on Twitter, the CNN public relations team replied to the president by quoting the words of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's deputy press secretary.

"The president in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence," Huckabee Sanders said during a press conference last week. "If anything, quite the contrary."