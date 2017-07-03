1. Stocks on a roll: Global stock markets are pushing higher Monday as investors welcome the second half of 2017. Nearly every major index in the world is in positive territory and U.S. stock futures are pointing up.

This comes after both the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 shot up by about 8% in the first six months of the year. The Nasdaq rose by 14%.

American investors will have to be speedy with their trades on Monday as U.S. stock markets are closing early at 1 p.m. ET ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

2. Tesla in the spotlight: Tesla (TSLA) shares could be in focus Monday after CEO Elon Musk boasted on Twitter that production of the highly anticipated Model 3 vehicle would start this week. The first customers should take delivery on July 28.

Hundreds of thousands of customers have put down deposits to buy the Model 3, Tesla's first mass market vehicle. Musk has been working for years to create an affordable electric vehicle.

3. Laptop ban lifted in Abu Dhabi: U.S. security officials are allowing passengers on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States to carry their laptops and other electronics in airplane cabins.

The Department of Homeland Security said Sunday that it is lifting its laptop ban on Abu Dhabi because additional security measures have been put in place. Etihad Airways is the only carrier that operates flights to the United States from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Emirates, based in nearby Dubai, is still subject to the laptop ban. The airline is the largest international carrier in the world.

4. Coming this week:

Monday -- New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq close early ahead of the July 4th holiday; U.S. automakers release June sales figures; Chinese president starts four-day Russia visit

Tuesday -- U.S. Independence Day holiday; U.S. stock markets closed

Wednesday -- Federal Reserve releases minutes from latest monetary policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET; Yum China (YUMC) earnings

Thursday -- U.S. ADP Employment Change report out at 8:15 a.m.; U.S. crude oil inventories data released at 11 a.m.

Friday -- Bureau of Labor Statistics releases June jobs report at 8:30 a.m.; G20 leaders meet in Hamburg, Germany