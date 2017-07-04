Passengers flying direct from Turkey to the United States should soon be able to take their laptops on board again.

In March, the U.S. banned electronics devices larger than a smart phone from the cabin on several airlines flying from the Middle East, because it was worried they could be used to smuggle explosives on board.

Last week, the Department for Homeland Security lifted the ban for Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways because it had put additional security measures in place. Turkish Airlines is next in line.

"Turkish Airways has initiated the process for lifting the ban by alerting the [Transportation Security Administration] that it is ready to comply with the enhanced measures," a Department of Homeland Security spokesman told CNN on Monday.

"TSA is scheduled to visit Turkish Airways in the coming days... ensuring the measures have been implemented correctly and to the full extent required."

If all procedures are in place, Turkey could be taken off the banned list as early as Wednesday, the DHS spokesman added.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi confirmed on Twitter that he expected the ban to be lifted Wednesday.

Assuming that happens, the ban will still apply to U.S.-bound flights from eight other airports from the Middle East and North Africa. It will continue to affect seven airlines including Emirates, the largest international carrier in the world.

The Dubai-based airline said Tuesday it is in talks with the DHS on new security guidelines.

"We hope that we will receive validation that all measures have been successfully implemented so that the electronics ban can be lifted as soon as possible for our U.S. flights," an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement.

New security measures were alluded to last week by DHS Secretary John Kelly, who said it included enhanced screening of passengers and electronic devices.