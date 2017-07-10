Your bottom line: Money mistakes that can doom your future -- and how to protect yourself from hackers

Did you fall behind on the news last week while you were at the beach?

Luckily, we've got a recap on the money news you need to know. We think your wallet will thank you.

5 MONEY MISTAKES THAT CAN DOOM YOUR FUTURE

We don't want anyone to feel financially doomed, so make sure to avoid these five money mistakes.

First, don't wait too long to save for retirement. Did you know that if you save $5,500 a year starting at age 25 instead of 40, you'd end up with nearly $1.1 million more by the time you retire?

Also avoid buying a home or car that's too expensive, using a credit card to buy depreciating assets, and making late payments on your debt.

THIS $18 KEY CAN PROTECT YOU FROM HACKERS

If you're paranoid about becoming a victim of the next big hack, you might want to spend a mere $18 on YubiKey.

It connects to a USB port on your computer and tells a service -- like Gmail -- that you are you. Experts say its the best method to protect yourself from phishing scams, reports CNNMoney's Selena Larson.

YubiKey might not work for all your accounts, but it does work for Gmail, Facebook (FB, Tech30) and Dropbox.

PREPAY YOUR MORTGAGE OR SAVE FOR COLLEGE?

If you're anxious about paying off your mortgage as fast as possible, but also need to save for your kids' college, be sure to check out the experts' advice in this week's Broke No More column.

Before making a rash decision about where your next dollar should go, ask yourself these questions: Is your mortgage interest rate too high? Is there a chance you'll move? How is your job security? Do you have money set aside for emergencies?

HOW TO FIGHT A TRAFFIC TICKET

A speeding ticket can cost hundreds of dollars, and is a pain to fight in court. But now there's a startup that will fight the ticket for you.

TIKD hires lawyers to go to court in your place. There's a one-time flat fee that's always less than the original ticket, and you'll get a refund if you end up getting points on your license.

TIKD is currently available in Atlanta, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and certain Maryland and Florida counties -- and aims to be in 30 major U.S. markets next year.

THE JOB MARKET JUST GOT A LITTLE BETTER

The U.S. economy added 222,000 jobs in June, much more than economists were expecting. Health care, mining, business services and restaurants all added jobs.

But it's not easy for everyone to find a job. President Trump has said he wants to focus on apprenticeships to fight unemployment, but it's unclear whether these programs alone can fix the country's massive job skills gap, reports CNNMoney's Patrick Gillespie. He found one woman in New York City who says this job training program saved her life.