Revised repeal and replace bill would give Senate $287 billion to dole out

The Congressional Budget Office released Thursday yet another score of a Senate plan to repeal and replace Obamacare -- this one to learn how much more money the chamber's leaders would have to woo moderates if they keep Obamacare's taxes on the wealthy.

The agency found that a revised version of the legislation would reduce the deficits by $420 billion over the next decade, giving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a $287 billion fund since he still must save as much as the House's counterpart bill did. That's about $100 billion more than the Senate's original repeal and replace bill.

Some 22 million more people would be uninsured by 2026 under the revised bill than under Obamacare, the same as the original, the CBO found.

However, the CBO did not consider the biggest policy change in the revised bill released last week: An amendment pushed by Senator Ted Cruz that would allow insurers who sell Obamacare policies to also offer plans that don't adhere to the law's rules. This provision would throw the individual insurance market into chaos, insurers and health policy experts said.