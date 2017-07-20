Elon Musk says he has 'verbal approval' to build New York-DC hyperloop

New York to DC in half an hour.

Elon Musk -- the serial entrepreneur who heads Tesla (TSLA), SpaceX and now The Boring Company -- says he "just received verbal [government] approval" to build a new underground hyperloop network that can shuttle commuters betweenthe two cities in 29 minutes.

He made the announcement on Twitter, declaring his new super-fast transportation network will also have stops in Philadelphia and Baltimore, as well as "up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city."

It's not clear exactly who will build the tunnel.

While the hyperloop is Musk's idea, he hasn't taken on the project personally. Rather, he challenged other inventors to create it -- and a couple of companies have cropped up to tackle the challenge, most notably, Hyperloop One.

Related: All the quirky details you need to know about Elon Musk's Boring company

But the New York-DC hyperloop could also be the first major project for Musk's tunnel-digging company The Boring Company. He established the firm earlier this year to build an underground web of tunnels beneath Los Angeles, through which cars can travel up to 130 miles per hour on metal skates.

So far, The Boring Company has spawned many puns, but not much progress in terms of reaching Musk's goal.

Musk said during a TED conference in April that his tunneling company ties in closely with the hyperloop, since both require vacuum-sealed tunnels.

He actually mentioned an East Coast hyperloop at that conference, saying "If you were to do something like a DC-to-New York hyperloop, I think you'd probably want to go underground the entire way because it's a high-density area."

Musk added that his plan to keep the tunnel digging process from disturbing all the people above ground.

"You're going under a lot of buildings and houses, and if you go deep enough, you cannot detect the tunnel," he said.

One tweet Musk sent Thursday hinted it will at least be his boring company that digs the tunnel from New York to DC. He said he'll start the project "in parallel" with the LA tunnel network. But he didn't go so far as to say who will install the hyperloop.

For sure. First set of tunnels are to alleviate greater LA urban congestion. Will start NY-DC in parallel. Then prob LA-SF and a TX loop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

And Musk hinted at even bigger ambitions once those projects are topped off, saying he wants to build a hyperloop between Los Angeles and San Francisco and another in Texas.

Both hyperloop and Musk's LA tunneling idea have been deemed longshot ideas -- but Musk does have a flare for bringing the impossible to life.

The Boring Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.