Title of Hillary Clinton's campaign memoir revealed

Hillary Clinton will soon tell us all "What Happened."

That's the title of her campaign memoir -- rendered as a statement, not a question, on the cover. It was revealed Thursday by publisher Simon & Schuster.

In the book, to be published September 12, the former secretary of state will describe what it was like to run against Donald Trump as the first woman nominated by a major party for president.

"In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I've often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net," Clinton writes in the introduction, according to a posting on Amazon. "Now I'm letting my guard down."

The publisher says Clinton will touch on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as rage, sexism, "kooky theatrics," "deplorable (yes, deplorable) bigotry" and "an opponent who broke all the rules."

Clinton has already written several books about her life and career in politics, including "Hard Choices," the 2014 book about her time as secretary of state, and "Living History," a memoir released in 2003.