Best Buy's Geek Squad is about to undergo some changes.

The company said on Friday that it is eliminating 399 positions from the Geek Squad, which performs in-home product installations and repairs customer's appliances and electronics, across the country.

The decision impacts members of the Covert team, who work remotely, and will take place in September.

Jeff Shelman, Senior Director of External Communications for Best Buy (BBY), said "we decided to adjust where some of our agents work from, moving a percentage from roles they could perform anywhere to those that are in a store or in homes of consumers."

Shelman added that "affected agents will have a job, if they choose, with similar pay and responsibilities."

Best Buy has nearly 1,000 open positions.

In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Best Buy Human Resources Senior Manger Kendra Curry said "we... are optimistic that many of [the affected employees] will find new roles and remain with Best Buy.

Best Buy has roughly 20,000 people working on the Geek Squad across the country.

Earlier this month, Amazon rolled out its own version of the Geek Squad, called the "Amazon Smart Home Services Store."