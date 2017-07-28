U.S. economy accelerated during first full Trump quarter

The U.S. economy gathered momentum during the first full quarter with President Trump in charge.

Economic growth accelerated to an annual rate of 2.6% from April through June, the government said Friday. That was about what economists had expected.

Second-quarter growth more than doubled the sluggish pace from the first three months of the year. First-quarter economic growth was revised down to 1.2%.

The economy gained steam in part because of stronger consumer spending, according to the Commerce Department. Increased federal government spending also helped.

Trump's campaign-trail promise of 4% growth remains elusive, though the United States is getting closer to the moderate goal of 3% that he has set since taking office.