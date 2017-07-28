Venezuela's hyperinflation is jaw-dropping. See for yourself

Venezuela's cash becomes a little more worthless every day.

It's a problem at the core of people's lives in Venezuela. Inflation forces them to cough up more and more bills for staples like food and medicine, which are in short supply for many, creating a humanitarian crisis.

On Friday, $1 equaled 10,389 bolivars. Earlier this week, on Monday, it was worth 8,820 bolivars. At the start of this year, $1 equaled 3,164 bolivars, according to the unofficial exchange rate calculated by dolartoday.com, which millions of Venezuelans use.

What's worse: Private banks let Venezuelans take out only 30,000 bolivars ($2.88) from an ATM at at time. Government-run banks: 10,000 bolivars (96 cents).

The currency's plunge over the years is jaw dropping.

--Stefano Pozzebon contributed reporting to this article. Graphics by Caroline Matthews.