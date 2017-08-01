1. All eyes on Apple: The main tech event of earnings season is rapidly approaching.

Investors will turn their attention to Apple (AAPL, Tech30) results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The tech giant had a relatively quiet second quarter, and it is now preparing for new product announcements in the fall.

Apple is expected to debut a new iPhone later this year. Investors will be keen to see how many of the devices it sold in the second quarter after sales dipped slightly to 51 million in the first three months of the year.

Apple shares have surged by 28% since the start of the year.

2. More earnings: Pfizer (PFE), Phillips 66 (PSX), Sprint (S), Thomson Reuters (TRI), Under Armour (UAA) and Xerox (XRX) will release earnings before the U.S. open.

Allstate (ALL), Denny's (DENN), Hanesbrands (HBI), Herbalife (HLF) and Papa John's (PZZA) are set to publish results after the close.

BP (BP), Honda (HMC) and Sony (SNE) led the international contingent reporting earnings on Tuesday.

3. Waiting for Dow 22,000: The Dow Jones industrial average hit another record high on Monday.

It closed just short of the 22,000 point level at 21,891.

U.S. stock futures are pointing up and European markets are higher in early trading.

Major Asian markets ended the day with positive results.

4. Auto sales slump?: Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Toyota (TM) and the other major automakers will post their July sales totals throughout the day on Tuesday. Analysts expect sales to have dipped during the month.

5. Market movers -- U.S. dollar, Rolls Royce: The U.S. dollar was trading around its lowest level in more a year on Tuesday against a basket of major currencies.

The dollar rallied after President Trump was voted into office in November and peaked a few weeks before his inauguration. It's been declining since then because of worries over his ability to move forward on issues like tax reform and health care reform.

The dollar's move down has accelerated over the past month.

Shares in engine-maker Rolls-Royce (RYCEF) surged by about 10% in London after the firm reported stronger sales and profits in the first half of the year.

6. Coming this week:

Tuesday -- Earnings from Apple (AAPL, Tech30); Auto companies release July sales data

Wednesday -- Earnings from CNN parent company Time Warner (TWX), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and Tesla (TSLA); Germany's auto industry holds a 'diesel summit'

Thursday -- Earnings from Weight Watchers, (WTW) Hyatt Hotels (H), Yum Brands (YUM), GoPro (GPRO, Tech30) and Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Friday -- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases monthly jobs and unemployment report