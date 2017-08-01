'How did we lose The Mooch already?!': Late night says goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci

Late night hosts were besides themselves on Monday night. Especially Stephen Colbert.

"I come to you tonight a broken man," Colbert said to his "Late Show" audience. "Because just this afternoon I was shocked by this breaking 'nooch.'"

The breaking news, or as Colbert called it "nooch," was the ouster of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director -- a role he had for just 10 days.

"He said he was going to fire everybody and I got to admit he delivered," the CBS host said.

For Colbert, the short length of Scaramucci's stint was hard to fathom.

"The Mooch lasted as communications director for only ten days! Ten! That's not even a whole pay period!" Colbert said. "His going away party can serve what's left of his welcome cake. They can change 'congratulations' to 'congratulater.'"

Earlier on Monday, Colbert tweeted, "Scaramucci, we barely knewcci."

TONIGHT: A dejected Stephen Colbert feels like he's been front-stabbed in the heart after learning of The Mooch's resignation. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Ttmlk1ujJw — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 1, 2017

Others in late night, such as Seth Meyers of NBC's "Late Night," shared in Colbert's disbelief over the sudden departure of Scaramucci.

"Scaramucci's last name is longer than his tenure," Meyers said during his "Closer Look" segment.

Meyers then asked who could possibly come in as the new communications director and top Scaramucci's brief, but very turbulent, tenure.

"Would it be an air horn with chest hair?" Meyers asked. "A Monster energy drink with googly eyes?"

For Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," it was a mixture of surprise and even a bit of anger.

"He just got here!" Noah said. "I haven't even finished my Scaramucci tattoo! Now it just says 'Scar.'"

Noah also pointed out that technically Scaramucci's official start date as communications director wasn't even until Aug. 15.

"The guy got fired before the job began," Noah said. "That's like waking up in the morning, looking in the newspaper and it says, 'help wanted, but not you.'"

The Daily Show also played a very short "In Memoriam" of Scaramucci's time as communications director that read "Anthony Scaramucci: Late July 2017 - Slightly Later July 2017."

Related: Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

As for Jimmy Kimmel, the ABC host said he had an "exclusive interview" with Scaramucci over the phone.

Yet Kimmel's telephone interview wasn't with the real Scaramucci, but rather with someone who was impersonating him and swearing a lot.

Following the phone call, Kimmel looked at his audience and simply asked, "How did we lose The Mooch already?!"