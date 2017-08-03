The Treasury Department is staffing up -- finally

Steven Mnuchin is no longer a lone wolf at the Treasury Department.

Senate lawmakers on Thursday finally approved five of President Trump's nominees for key positions at the agency, overseeing tax policy, regulations and international finance.

Lawmakers confirmed David Malpass, a former Bear Stearns chief economist, to serve as the agency's top financial diplomat; veteran lawyer David Kautter to act as the department's point-person on tax policy; and Christopher Campbell, a longtime former Republican Senate Finance Committee staffer, to oversee financial institutions.

It also approved Andrew Maloney, who has more than two decades of experience in government affairs and most recently worked at Hess Corp., to act as the agency's liaison to Congress and attorney Brent McIntosh to serve as general counsel.

The confirmations come after months of delays to fill critical posts at the agency, which has been working to achieve the president's ambitious economic agenda. It also comes as the administration seeks to advance its overhaul plan of U.S. tax policy, which it hopes Congress will pass this year.

Until now, Secretary Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has been relying on four counselors and career staff to fill the vacuum at the agency.

Still, not all the spots remained filled.

Five more nominees are still awaiting Senate confirmation, including Sigal Mandelker, who will oversee international terrorism financing and economist Adam Lerrick to serve as deputy under secretary for international finance.