Trump's record on press conferences breaks 64 years of precedent

President Trump has held just one solo press conference since he took office 200 days ago.

It's a break from past presidents. Every one since Dwight Eisenhower held more solo press conferences than Trump by this point in their terms.

Some held considerably more: Presidents Lyndon Johnson and George H. W. Bush held 19 and 18, respectively, in their first 200 days.

Trump's only press conference was February 16, less than one month into his presidency.

The statistics below come from CNN and the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.