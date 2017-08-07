Trump says the media isn't covering North Korea sanctions. It is

President Trump says the media is ignoring the U.N.'s sanctions against North Korea. He's wrong.

In a tweet sent out at 4:15 PM EST on Monday, the president wrote that "The Fake News Media will not talk about the importance of the United Nations Security Council's 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on N. Korea!"

CNN and other news outlets have offered robust coverage of the resolution, which passed on Saturday.

It was a lead story on Saturday afternoon and evening newscasts. CNN's Ana Cabrera interviewed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley about the resolution shortly after it was passed. Portions of the interview were re-played several times.

Transcript searches show that the sanctions news was also a frequent topic of discussion on Sunday newscasts.

Many analysts and commentators, even those who frequently deride Trump, credited his administration with the victory at the U.N.

The coverage continued at the start of a new workweek.

On CNN's "New Day" morning show, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, talked to CNN's Brianna Keilar about the sanctions. That appearance apparently prompted a series of tweets sent by the president attacking Blumenthal.

At the moment that Trump tweeted his criticism of the "Fake News Media," CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" was covering the impact of the sanctions.

CNN's "The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer," discussed the sanctions on Monday, as well.

On Monday evening, CNN.com's Top Stories section was led by a story about the sanctions.

CNN is not the only news outlet reporting on the sanctions. To cite just a few notable examples: On Monday, an article on the resolution was published on the front page of the physical copy of the Wall Street Journal. The Washington Post and USA Today also published front-page pieces on the resolution and its implications.

ABC's "Good Morning America," discussed the resolution.

WATCH: North Korea's new nuclear threat; vows "thousands-fold" revenge after sanctions: https://t.co/NLUoLTlTwi pic.twitter.com/7cifIKEBd6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 7, 2017

As did NBC's "Today."

WATCH: North Korea says it will launch "thousands-fold" revenge against US following new UN sanctions https://t.co/Iv15p6mOgH pic.twitter.com/7kRqJbYwCj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 7, 2017

NPR included the topic in its Morning News Brief on Monday. Mainstream outlets have also published a number of articles on the resolution and what it could mean for the U.S. and internationally.

