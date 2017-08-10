Your Money, Your America

Health care is one of the nation's biggest problems: Polls

How Trump can upend Obamacare without Congress
How Trump can upend Obamacare without Congress

Americans think health care is one of the nation's top problems, two new polls have found.

Nearly a quarter of Americans said health care is the most important issue facing the country today, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. It beat out the economy (15%), immigration (11%), foreign policy (8%) and Donald Trump (8%). Fewer than 5% named each of several other issues, like the environment, civil rights, government spending and education.

About one-third of Democrats said health care was the top issue, while 22% of independents did, the CNN poll found. Only 18% of Republicans felt this way, even though Congressional Republicans spent much of this year trying to overhaul Obamacare. The effort stalled in the Senate last month.

In a Gallup poll also released Thursday, 17% of Americans identified health care as the nation's biggest problem. While dissatisfaction with the government/poor leadership took the top spot, health care beat out unemployment and jobs by more than two-to-one and the economy by nearly three-to-one.

Republicans and Democrats were nearly tied in naming health care as the most important problem, with 21% of the GOP and 19% of Democrats mentioning it, Gallup found.

Related: CNN Poll: Nearly seven in 10 judge Congress a failure so far

The majority of Americans (56%) want the two parties to work together to make changes to health care policy, according to CNN's survey. The rest are divided: Just over one in five said the GOP should both stop trying to repeal Obamacare completely (21%), and the same share said Republicans should keep trying to repeal it anyway (21%).

CNN's Ryan Struyk and Jennifer Agiesta contributed to this report.

CNNMoney (New York) First published August 10, 2017: 5:07 PM ET

Social Surge - What's Trending

Mortgage

The Motley Fool

LendingTree

Newsletter

CNNMoney Sponsors

NextAdvisor

GoBankingRates