Ivanka Trump brand to open store in Trump Tower

The Ivanka Trump brand is setting up shop in Trump Tower.

The label will open a physical store in the Manhattan building this fall, a brand representative confirmed. The company declined to provide any additional details.

Right now, Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories are available through partner stores, such as Bloomingdale's, Lord & Taylor, Dillard's (DDS), Macy's (M), Zappos and Amazon (AMZN, Tech30).

The brand previously had a boutique in New York City's Soho district, but it closed in 2015.

Ivanka Trump formally took a leave of absence from her namesake company in January when her father became president.

During the election, an online campaign called #GrabYourWallet urged shoppers to boycott Trump family products, including Ivanka's.

In February, Nordstrom (JWN) announced its decision to drop the Ivanka Trump brand, citing its poor performance. The label, in response, said its sales were up 21% in 2016 compared to the previous year.

Trump, who now lives in Washington with her family and began serving as an unpaid White House adviser in March, still maintains her ownership stake in the Ivanka Trump brand. The assets from the company were placed into a trust worth more than $50 million.

Through May 31, Trump drew between $1 million and $5 million from that trust.