Trump administration vs. Chinese trade: Explained

Wondering what's going on with Chinese trade? We've got you covered.

Why am I suddenly hearing so much about trade with China?

On Monday, the president asked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to look into alleged Chinese violations of U.S. trade agreements.

What is the issue?

Lighthizer will investigate allegations that China stole valuable commercial secrets from American companies doing business in China, or forced them to share plans for innovation.

U.S. companies say that China forces them to give up trade secrets in exchange for access to the country's sizable market. Think tanks, industry groups and the U.S. government contend that Beijing is also hacking and spying its way to the top of the high-tech industry. China denies it all.

So that means ... tariffs?

Not necessarily. After Trump signed the directive, Lighthizer said his office will launch a probe. If the government finds evidence of wrongdoing, then Trump could impose tariffs on Chinese imports.

Got it. But wait -- does any of this have to do with North Korea?

Trump talked a lot about Chinese trade practices during his campaign. But in April he said he'd back off in exchange for Beijing's help in pressuring North Korea to ditch its nuclear weapon program.

Tensions with Pyongyang have been intensifying, however, and Trump has grown frustrated with the lack of progress. One day after North Korea tested a ballistic missile that it claims can reach all of the United States, Trump expressed his disappointment in China. "Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet ... they do NOTHING for us with North Korea," he tweeted.

I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

What does China say?

According to state-run newspaper China Daily, the Trump administration's move could "poison the overall China-U.S. relationship."