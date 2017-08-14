Intel CEO is the latest to leave Trump's manufacturing council

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has become the third top business leader to step down from President Trump's manufacturing council on Monday.

He follows the chiefs of Merck and Under Armour, who announced their decisions earlier Monday amid the fallout over Trump's response to violence over the weekend at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"We should honor -- not attack -- those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does," Krzanich wrote in a blog post.

"I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them," he said.

Krzanich said he was aiming to "call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing."