Daniel Craig confirms return as James Bond

Bond, James Bond will again be played by Craig, Daniel Craig.

The actor, who was a guest on Tuesday night's "Late Show," confirmed to host Stephen Colbert that he will return to the role as the super spy in the upcoming, and yet untitled, 25th Bond film.

"Now, you've been reported to play the role of James Bond again," Colbert said to Craig, who said he has been pretty coy about if he would return. "We could use some good news here. Daniel Craig, will you return as James Bond?"

"Yes," Craig responded with a smile.

This led the audience to cheer and Colbert to get up from his chair and shake Craig's hand.

The actor then explained that he knew for a couple months that he would return, but had been discussing it and trying to figure things out.

"I always wanted to, but I needed a break," Craig said.

Colbert cut Craig off and pointed out that Craig didn't always seemingly want to return to the role once saying that he would rather slash his wrists than play Bond again.

"There's no point in making excuses about it. It was two days after I finished shooting the last movie," Craig said. "Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."

This will be the fifth time that Craig has played Bond. He made his debut in 2006's "Casino Royale" and is considered by some fans and critics to be the best ever to take on the iconic role.

It was announced in July that a new James Bond film would hit theaters in 2019. Soon after, the New York Times reported that Craig would return.