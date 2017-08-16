Trump to pay key Obamacare subsidy in August

The Trump administration has agreed to pay insurers a key Obamacare subsidy this month, the White House announced Tuesday.

President Trump has threatened to end the payments, which would throw insurers and the exchanges into chaos for next year. The uncertainty has prompted many carriers to request big premium hikes for 2018 and others to downsize or exit the market.

The Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday that ending the payments next year would cause rates to soar 20% in 2018.

-- CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed to this story.