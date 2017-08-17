Apple's Tim Cook: I disagree with Trump on Charlottesville

Apple CEO Tim Cook says President Trump's response to the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville contradicts American values.

In an email to Apple (AAPL, Tech30) employees on Wednesday night, Cook called for an "unequivocal" denouncement of hate and bigotry, rejecting Trump's widely criticized remarks on Charlottesville.

"I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights," Cook wrote. "Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans."

He also announced Apple would donate $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League, describing them as groups "working to rid our country of hate."

Cook denounced the violence in Charlottesville on Twitter earlier this week, saying: "We've seen the terror of white supremacy & racist violence before. It's a moral issue - an affront to America. We must all stand against it."

-- Rob Mclean contributed to this report.