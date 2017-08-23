Here are the charities that have dumped Mar-a-Lago

At least 13 organizations have abandoned plans to host fundraisers at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort since his remarks on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Gateway for Cancer Research, an Illinois nonprofit, on Tuesday became the latest to say it would not give business to the club in Palm Beach, Florida. It had planned a fundraiser there in March.

Here are the organizations that CNNMoney has confirmed have canceled on Mar-a-Lago. They are listed by the day CNNMoney verified their decision.

Thursday

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. The American Cancer Society

3. American Friends of Magen David Adom

Friday

4. American Red Cross

5. The Salvation Army

6. Susan G. Komen

7. The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation

Saturday

8. Palm Beach Preservation Foundation

Sunday

9. Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society

Monday

10. Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper

11. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Tuesday

12. Unicorn Children's Foundation

13. Gateway for Cancer Research

In addition, the charity Leaders in Furthering Education has already selected a new venue for a gala that had been scheduled for December at Mar-a-Lago. The board will vote this week to make it official.

And a local United Way chapter decided Monday to move a reception planned for September at a Trump golf course in New Jersey.