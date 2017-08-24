Biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history

The latest Powerball jackpot is one for the record books.

A winning ticket for the $758.7 million grand prize was sold in Massachusetts, lottery officials said. It's the largest ever jackpot with a single U.S. winner -- and the second biggest overall jackpot in U.S. history.

Here's where the list of the largest U.S. lottery prizes stands now.

1. $1.6 billion Powerball

January 13, 2016: The record-shattering jackpot was split three ways by Mae and Marvin Acosta from Chino Hills, California; John and Lisa Robinson of Munford, Tennessee; and Maureen Smith, a 70-year-old from Melbourne Beach, Florida.

The Robinsons appeared on NBC's "Today" show before cashing their ticket in. They opted to take their $528.8 million share of the prize in one lump-sum payment of $327.8 million. (Jackpot prize amounts are the annuity jackpots paid out over 30 payments, even though almost all winners chose to take a lesser lump sum of cash).

Smith told the Florida Lottery that she had played the lottery -- and bought tickets with the same six numbers -- for years before winning the jackpot.

The Acostas refused to speak to the media. They assembled a team of advisers and waited six months before claiming the prize.

2. $758.7 million Powerball

August 23, 2017: The winning ticket was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts. It was the largest jackpot with a single winner in American history, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

It's still unknown who bought the lucky ticket.

3. $656 million Mega Millions

March 30, 2012: This jackpot had three winners.

A retired couple from Illinois, Merle and Patricia Butler, received one of the slices of the top prize. "We are just everyday people who have worked hard all our life...We just happened to hit it big," Merle said. Patricia added that they planned to use "part of the winnings to do some real good."

Another winning ticket was divided among a group of friends in Maryland who dubbed themselves the "Three Amigos."

The third winner is still unknown. That ticket was purchased in Kansas, which is one of the states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous.

4. $648 million Mega Millions

December 17, 2013: Two winners split this jackpot, including Ira Curry, a Georgia woman, who said she bet on a combination of family birthdays.

The other winner, Steve Tran, was working as a delivery driver when he bought a Mega Millions ticket in San Jose, California. Tran said he called his boss after he won to say, "I hit the jackpot. I don't think I'm going to come in today, tomorrow, or ever."

5. $590.5 million Powerball

May 18, 2013: 84-year-old Gloria Mackenzie of Florida had the one-and-only winning ticket, but it could've easily gone to someone else. "While in line at Publix, another lottery player was kind enough to let me go ahead of them in line to purchase the winning quick-pick ticket," Mackenzie said.

6. $587.5 million Powerball

November 28, 2012: Two winning tickets -- Matthew Good of Arizona and Cindy and Mark Hill of Missouri.

7. $564 million Powerball

February 11, 2015: Three winners -- Marie Holmes of North Carolina; Andrew Weber, who claimed it on behalf of a trust in Texas; and an anonymous player in Puerto Rico.

8. $536 million Mega Millions

July 8, 2016: A single winning ticket was sold in Indiana.

9. $487 million Powerball

July 30, 2016: The lone winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire.

10. $448.4 million Powerball

August 7, 2013: Three winning tickets -- a project engineer in Minnesota, a 70-year-old man in New Jersey, and a group of 16 victims of Superstorm Sandy.

11. $447.8 million Powerball

June 10, 2017: One winner -- Jeff Lindsay of California, who bought his Powerball ticket with the funds from a winning scratch ticket.

12. $435 million Powerball

February 22, 2017: An anonymous ticket holder in Indiana was the sole winner of this massive jackpot.

13. $429.6 million Powerball

May 7, 2016: The one jackpot winner was drawn in New Jersey.

14. $425.3 million Powerball

February 19, 2014: B. Raymond Buxton of California was the drawing's sole winner.

15. $420.9 million Powerball

November 26, 2016: A group of 20 longtime co-workers in Tennessee bougt the winning ticket in Lafayette, Tennessee.

16. $414 million Mega Millions

March 18, 2014: Two winning tickets -- an anonymous player in Maryland and Floridians Raymond Moyer and Robyn Collier.

17. $399.4 million Powerball

September 18, 2013: An anonymous winner in Lexington, South Carolina.

18. $393 million Mega Millions

August 11, 2017: A single winning ticket was sold in Palos Heights, Illinois. The winner still hadn't been publicly identified.

A lucky @illinoislottery player won the $393 million #MegaMillions jackpot last Friday, so tonight's jackpot resets to $15 million. pic.twitter.com/fsOPKTY8Gn — Nebraska Lottery (@NE_Lottery) August 15, 2017

19. $390 million Mega Millions

March 6, 2007: Two winning tickets -- Elaine and Harold Messner of New Jersey and Eddie Nabors of Georgia.

20. $380 million Mega Millions

January 4, 2011: Jim and Carolyn McCullar of Ephrata, Washington, had one of two winning tickets. Holly Lahti of Rathdrum, Idaho, had the other.