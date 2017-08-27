Corporate giants are making big contributions to disaster relief organizations to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Over 1,000 people were rescued overnight from record floods in the Houston area. So far, the storm has killed two people in Texas, according to authorities. They expect the death toll to rise.

The storm could leave behind almost $40 billion worth of damage, according to an early estimate from CoreLogic on Friday. Data from the firm published before Harvey hit Friday showed that roughly 232,721 homes on the Texas coast were in the storm's path.

Here's what companies are doing to help.

Caterpillar

The Caterpillar Foundation (CAT) donated $300,000 to the Red Cross to help with immediate relief efforts for Harvey.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Friday said it's donating $500,000 to Red Cross organizations along the U.S. Gulf Coast to aid with relief efforts.

Google

Google (GOOG) is making a $250,000 Google.org grant to the Red Cross and matching employee donations up to $250,000.

Humana

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of health insurance company Humana, (HUM) on Saturday gave a $250,000 immediate grant to the Red Cross.

Lowe's

The home improvement retailer on Saturday announced a $500,000 contribution to American Red Cross Disaster Relief to help provide food, shelter and supplies to those impacted by Harvey and other crises.

At Lowe's (LOW) stores in Texas, customers can also make a donation to the Red Cross.

United Airlines

The airline will give up to three million bonus miles to MileagePlus members who donate to disaster relief organizations such as the Red Cross or AmeriCares. United (UAL) will also match the first $100,000 raised in donations.

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) and the Walmart Foundation said they would give cash and product donations of at least $1 million to organizations like the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

Western Union

The money transfer company's foundation announced a $30,000 donation to the Red Cross on Sunday. The Western Union Foundation will also match "qualifying" contributions from its agents.

Western Union (WU) will also provide free money transfers when users send funds to Texas from the U.S.