Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt says he won't run Uber

Former General Electric chief Jeff Immelt is no longer in the running to be Uber's next CEO.

"I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber," Immelt tweeted on Sunday. He said he has "immense respect" for the company and its founders.

Immelt was reportedly a top candidate for the job. He recently stepped down as GE (GE) CEO, but remains the chairman through the end of this year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE, Tech30) CEO Meg Whitman was also rumored to be a candidate.

Last month, she said she would not lead the company, saying that "Uber has become a distraction" and that she was "fully committed" to Hewlett Packard.

"Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman," she added.

However, Benchmark, an early Uber investor who is suing former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, is reportedly still pushing for Whitman to get the job.

Kalanick resigned as CEO in June following months of PR crises and an investigation into the ride-hailing giant's company culture.

--CNNMoney's Seth Fiegerman contributed to this story.