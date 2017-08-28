Houston TV station is back on air

The Houston television station that temporarily stopped broadcasting Sunday is back on air.

Employees at KHOU-TV, the city's CBS affiliate, were forced to evacuate to higher ground after rising water from the Buffalo Bayou submerged much of its office and studios. When the station also briefly lost its broadcasting signal, reporters streamed on Facebook.

The station received technical assistance from WFAA-TV, its sister station in Dallas, a control room at CBS News in New York and Houston Public Media. KHOU is using a makeshift a studio from PBS's building.

"We are back!," the station's assistant news director tweeted Sunday afternoon.

#KHOU11 is back on the air!!! Not long after the station flooded this morning!! Go team and thank you @HoustonPubMedia!! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/3AXmI64snU — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 28, 2017

The station's coverage of Harvey is being watched not only in Houston, but around the world. KHOU reporter Brandi Smith spotted a truck driver trapped in rising water and flagged down rescue crews to help him. The segment was viewed 1.2 million times on Facebook.