Houston Texans owner pledges $1 million for storm relief

The owner of the Houston Texans is pledging $1 million for hurricane victims, and the team is dedicating its season to the city.

"We'll play our asses off for the city of Houston," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday. He announced that owner Robert McNair would donate the money through the United Way's fund for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The NFL Foundation, the league's charity organization, announced it would match the donation, and the New England Patriots said separately that they would match up to $1 million worth of public donations to the American Red Cross.

The Texans' and NFL's donations will help response efforts by the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the United Way of Greater Houston.

O'Brien made the announcement from the Dallas Cowboys' facility, where the Texans have been practicing this week. The Texans are scheduled to host the Cowboys on Thursday night in a preseason game. The league hasn't announced what will happen to that game.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has also started a YouCaring campaign to raise money for those who need help. It's already received over $400,000 in donations.

"We need to help them as much as we possibly can," Watt said. "I think it's been unbelievable to see the amount of support people have shown."