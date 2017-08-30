Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren joins Fox News as contributor

Fox News is bringing on conservative firebrand and fervent Trump supporter Tomi Lahren as a political contributor.

Lahren will provide political commentary on Fox News' conservative opinion shows, primarily Sean Hannity's primetime program, Fox News said in a release announcing the news on Wednesday.

Lahren will also have a "signature role" on a digital product currently being developed, Fox News said. Details about that product were not immediately available.

"I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team," Lahren wrote in a Facebook post. "This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one."

Prior to joining Fox News, Lahren worked as a host at the conservative One America News Network. She then joined, and really made her name at, TheBlaze, a digital news outlet founded by conservative personality and former Fox News host Glenn Beck.

While she was at TheBlaze, several of Lahren's signature "Final Thoughts" segments -- short bombastic monologues -- went viral and ignited controversy. Lahren also came under widespread criticism when she compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK, an episode that culminated in a debate on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah.

Lahren left TheBlaze earlier this year after she sued the network when she was pulled from its air following pro-choice comments she made on "The View." In her lawsuit, Lahren said her removal from TheBlaze was a direct result of the remarks, a claim the conservative media organization denied. TheBlaze and Lahren ultimately settled. Most of the details of the settlement were not disclosed.

After her tenure at TheBlaze, Lahren worked with the Great America Alliance, a PAC supportive of Trump.