Trump slashing Obamacare advertising by 90%

The Trump administration plans to spend 90% less on advertising to get people to sign up for Obamacare than former President Obama did last year.

The administration will spend $10 million on promotions during open enrollment season this fall, compared to $100 million a year ago, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which administers Obamacare, said Thursday.

At the same time, it is cutting funding for so-called navigators -- who help people sign up for coverage -- by 41%. The 98 navigator groups will receive a total of $37 million for the coming enrollment season.