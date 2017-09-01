Tech billionaire Michael Dell pledges $36 million to Harvey relief efforts

Tech billionaire and Houston native Michael Dell has committed $36 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The pledge from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation is the largest contribution to date. It follows a long list of corporate donations to help the storm's victims and aid with recovery.

The founder and CEO of Dell and his wife Susan on Friday also announced the launch of the Rebuild Texas Fund, along with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The pair has already donated $17 million to launch the fund. The goal is to raise more than $100 million for immediate relief efforts, as well as longer-term recovery and rebuilding.

"This disaster is personal to everyone who has roots in Texas," Michael and Susan Dell said in a statement. "Both of us were born and raised in Texas, and the street Michael grew up on in Houston is under water now."

Related: Businesses donate over $113 million to Harvey relief efforts

The foundation will also match $1 for every $2 donated to the new fund for the first $36 million raised. The matching campaign starts on Friday and will continue through midnight on Monday.

Corporate giants have contributed $113 million to disaster relief efforts as of Thursday, according to the most recent estimate from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Fifty-two companies had donated $1 million or more as of that time. These figures are constantly growing as pledges continue to pour in.

Walmart (WMT) pledged up to $20 million in cash, products and matching donations. Meanwhile, Verizon (VZ, Tech30) contributed $10 million.