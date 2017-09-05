Colin Trevorrow exits as director of 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Colin Trevorrow is no longer directing the next chapter of the Skywalker saga.

The "Jurassic World" director has left as director of "Star Wars: Episode IX," Disney and Lucasfilm said on Tuesday in a statement published to the Star Wars website.

"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on 'Star Wars: Episode IX,'" the statement read. "Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ."

Lucasfilm then wished Trevorrow the best and said that they would be "sharing more information about the film soon."

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is currently set for release on May 24, 2019 and will be the follow up to the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which opens in December.

