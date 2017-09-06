Hillary Clinton to sit down with Jane Pauley for first TV interview since '16 loss

With a new book to promote, Hillary Clinton is preparing to re-enter the public eye. Her first stop: a sit-down with Jane Pauley on "CBS Sunday Morning" this coming weekend.

It will be Clinton's first television interview since the 2016 presidential campaign, and the first interview about her memoir, "What Happened," a retrospective on her failed White House bid that will officially hit shelves next week.

For Pauley and CBS, the booking is a coup. Clinton has mostly kept a low profile since her stunning loss to Donald Trump last year. She's been photographed on walks through the woods and in other random locations, but her interactions with the media have been limited.

Clinton did give an interview to New York Magazine in May in which she called the election night loss to Trump "a crushing, devastating blow."

"CBS Sunday Morning," the weekly news magazine, has long been a coveted platform for authors to promote books. It is also a corporate sibling of Simon & Schuster, the company publishing Clinton's book.

In "What Happened," a copy of which CNN obtained from a bookstore before its on-sale date, Clinton is candid and raw in her assessment of the 2016 election. She acknowledges and takes responsibility for her "shortcomings" in the campaign, but she also offers critiques of supporters like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Clinton likewise takes aim at James Comey, describing him as a "rash FBI director."